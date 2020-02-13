The owner of the former Sammy’s Grill restaurants on Highland Road and Prairieville said announcements should be coming soon on what business will move into the high profile property.

UPDATE: Boiled crawfish are back: Sammy's Grill on Highland to reopen as new restaurant under Stabiler

An announcement on the tenant at 8635 Highland Road should be coming in a week or so, while there should be news on who will move into the space at 16400 Airline Highway in Prairieville in a month, said Donnie Jarreau. Jarreau did not disclose more information, citing confidentiality agreements.

Jarreau and Ryan Jumonville, a Baton Rouge native who lives in Destin, Florida, bought the two buildings for $7.4 million in May and agreed to lease them back to Sammy Nagem. Nagem closed both of the restaurants in early January along with another eatery, Creole Cabana at 7477 Burbank Drive. At the time of the closures Jarreau had a suit against Nagem, seeking to evict Sammy’s over unpaid rent.

Creole Cabana is part of The Oasis, a recreational area with beach volleyball. Chris Shaheen, who developed The Oasis, said he is talking to potential tenants about moving into the restaurant space.

