LaSpace partners with groups for training
The National Center for Biomedical Research and Training Academy of Counter Terrorist Education announced an affiliation with the Louisiana Space Grant Consortium, the Louisiana chapter of the National Space Grant College and Fellowship Program.
The partnership will leverage the strengths of both LSU organizations in collaboration with LaSpace to explore new training frontiers for Louisiana students and the workforce for the university’s role in aerospace research, education, technology and economic development in the aerospace field.
“It is inevitable that the coming decades will reveal a future in which commercial space operations are as routine as offshore petroleum exploration and drilling,” said Jason Krause, associate director of operations and plans. “Now is the time to begin thinking about the human capital necessary for success.”
The Louisiana Space Grant Consortium is a member of a nationwide organization that partners NASA with colleges/universities and other space-related institutions to promote scientific research, workforce development and public outreach to develop and strengthen long-term research capabilities that will make significant contributions to the research and technology mission directorates of NASA. Composed of 33 Louisiana members and organizations, LaSpace is chaired and headquartered on the LSU flagship campus in Baton Rouge.
This program, funded by NASA and the Louisiana Board of Regents, contributes to the overall research infrastructure, science and technology capabilities, graduate and undergraduate education and economic development of the state.
Meetings scheduled for rice farmers
A series of meetings is being held next year by the LSU AgCenter for rice farmers.
Farmers will get information on choosing varieties, land preparation, controlling pests, the new farm bill, and new products and technologies.
The meetings will be held:
- 8 a.m. Jan. 7 at the Welsh Community Center in Welsh.
- 8 a.m. Jan. 8 at the Crawfish Barn near Vidrine in Evangeline Parish.
- 8 a.m. Jan. 9 at the AgCenter Acadia Parish office in Crowley.
- 9 a.m. Jan. 14 in the AgCenter DeWitt Livestock Facility next to the LSUA Campus south of Alexandria.
- 8 a.m. Jan. 15 at the Vermilion Parish Extension Office in Abbeville.
- 9 a.m. Feb. 4 at the Rayville Civic Center in Rayville.
3 BR banks, FHLB provide $14,000 grant
Three local banks — Home Bank, Hancock Whitney and Investar Bank — have combined with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas to provide a total $14,000 to the Scotlandville Community Development Corp.
The Partnership Grant Program funds will help the organization identify and reach out to people who are considering purchasing their first home. The organization will educate prospective buyers on everything they need to know and do.
Through the program, FHLB Dallas member institutions contribute from $500 to $4,000 to a community-based organization, and FHLB Dallas matches at a 3:1 ratio. Grants are awarded annually through FHLB Dallas’ member institutions through a lottery system.
Mary Bird Perkins doing Natchez renovations
Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Natchez is undergoing $300,000 in renovations.
Mary Bird Perkins also will launch its Prevention on the Go program in Natchez in the first quarter of 2020. Prevention on the Go provides prevention and early detection education and screenings from a mobile medical unit.
Aesthetic improvements inside the Natchez facility include warmer colors, new carpeting, flooring and furniture, matching other Mary Bird Perkins’ locations. The treatment area will also be remodeled to accommodate future technology. A new roof will be installed and other external improvements are underway.
Todd Stevens, president and chief executive officer of Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, said the renovations will enhance the experience for patients and family members and create a more functional workspace for doctors and staff