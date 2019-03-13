CounterspaceBR, the popular pastry and bakery spot at White Star Market in Mid City, is leaving the food hall at the end of the month.
Sarah Joy Hays, owner of the bakery, confirmed she will no longer be at White Star Market past March 31.
Hays opened Counterspace in White Star Market on Government Street in June, replacing Southern Plate. The bakery sells an assortment of cookies, cakes, desserts and breakfast pastries.
Hays said while White Star was a good opportunity to introduce products to more of Baton Rouge, the shared kitchen model and revenue-sharing obligations of the market "proved unworkable for CounterspaceBR."
Now she plans to focus on her new location on Perkins Road.
In February, Hays opened a full 1,600-square-foot storefront at 3753 Perkins Road, in the spot formerly home to Lily's Restaurant and Grill. In addition to its classic baked goods, Hays' location on Perkins is selling grab-and-go lunches by MJ's Cafe and is brewing New Orleans' Mojo Coffee.
Now, Hays is trying to raise money through Kickstarter to renovate its side dining area into a gathering space.
"We want to be a place for food creatives and neighbors to come together," Hays said.
Clark Gaines, owner of White Star Market, said a "very exciting concept" will be moving into the space left by Counterspace in May, led by two "extremely talented people that many in Baton Rouge will recognize." Gaines said he will announce that concept in late April or early May.
"We were glad to have had the opportunity to help Counterspace launch their business and brand by having a presence in White Star," Gaines said. "Sarah is now taking the next step in her business by opening her own location and we look forward to seeing her continued success."
Hays, a Lafayette native and self-taught baker, started selling her goods more than two years ago at the Mid City Makers Market before moving into the food hall.
Counterspace also makes baked goods for sale at French Truck Coffee on Government Street and Light House Coffee on Lee Drive.