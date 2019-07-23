House of Raeford Farms plans to spend $46.6 million in north Louisiana to replace a feed mill with an expanded facility and upgrade its chicken hatchery and processing plant.
The North Carolina-based company, which sells fresh and processed chicken products to schools and food service businesses, is among the 10 largest chicken producers in the nation.
The Simsboro feed mill is expected to be built over the next 18 months and will have capacity to produce 12,500 tons of chicken feed each week. That is double the volume of its old mill in Choudrant, which will shut down after the new plant opens. The new feed mill would be about 20 miles closer to the processing plant in Arcadia, which streamlines logistics for the company.
Chicken feed is a mixture of corn and soybeans, among other vitamins and trace minerals.
House of Raeford is expected to create 13 new jobs at the new $40.9 million feed mill and retain 36 jobs from the old mill. The company is investing another $5.7 million to upgrade its Gibsland chicken hatchery and the processing plant, creating about 105 jobs and retaining 924 jobs.
The company said the expansion projects should enable it to take on another 86 contracts with poultry houses in the state, which are facilities where chickens are raised cage-free before slaughter.
In exchange for the investment, the company was awarded a $500,000 performance-based grant for infrastructure. The company could also be eligible for the Louisiana Enterprise Zone and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.
The average annual salary at the feed mill is $41,385, plus benefits, while the hatchery and processing plant jobs pay an average annual salary of $24,000, plus benefits.