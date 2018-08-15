Three members of the state commission that sets the $500,000-plus salaries and fees for river pilots appear to be staying put despite renewed calls for their recusal or dismissal amid an ongoing controversy about their appointment by the governor.
Now the Louisiana Pilotage Fee Commission’s general counsel will seek an opinion on whether the independent commissioners should remain on the body in light of a recommendation letter that was made public, calling into question their independence.
The three members — Danny Kingston, Bruce Mohon and Noel Cassanova — rejected calls by the Louisiana Chemical Association to recuse themselves from voting at Tuesday’s commission meeting.
Kingston and Mohon were recommended by the New Orleans-Baton Rouge Steamship Pilots Association in a letter to the governor, casting their impartiality into doubt and rankling the powerful business groups represented by the commission.
The three independent commissioners act as the deciding votes on the body, with an equal number of members representing industry and river pilots sitting on the commission. The two groups often vote against each other over fees charged by pilots for their services.
River pilot salaries have soared in recent years, with many of them exceeding $500,000 a year and some topping $700,000. The commission has an historical 7-4 split in favor of river pilots, based on an Advocate review of meeting transcripts dating back to 2006.
Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration has not responded to letters from industry groups requesting he remove the independent commissioners, according to Louisiana Chemical Association President Greg Bowser, who sits on the commission. Edwards’ office did not return a request for comment as of Wednesday morning.
Despite being asked by an attorney for the Louisiana Chemical Association to recuse themselves from voting, the commissioners voted Tuesday in favor of a deal struck between industry and the Crescent River Port Pilots Association in which the pilot group dropped a bid to raise their transportation fees. That deal temporarily settled a months-long battle between the two sides, but the pilot group is expected to ask for higher transportation fees as part of a broader request for action in the future.
Kingston and Mohon declined to comment at the meeting Tuesday morning, and Cassanova said he did not believe he was involved in the controversy. Bowser said industry is asking all three to recuse themselves from voting to avoid “tainted” decisions.
“Any vote they make … if it goes against you, it’s’ going to be called into question,” Bowser said, raising the possibility of taking legal action in the future.
Industry Commissioner Tyler Gray, of the Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association, asked the commission's general counsel to obtain a legal or ethics decision on whether the independent commissioners should be allowed to remain on the commission.
“We’re looking for some sort of declaratory judgment that would create a resolution to everything that’s going on,” Gray said after the meeting. “My concerns are with the integrity of this body. I want to make sure any decision that is made is sound.”
Industry groups represented on the commission, including the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, chemical association and Louisiana Maritime Association, have asked the governor to remove the three commissioners from the body. Those calls came in response to a letter first reported by WVUE New Orleans that showed the New Orleans-Baton Rouge Steamship Pilots Association, which is one of the four state-sanctioned pilot groups in Louisiana, recommended Kingston and Mohon.
The Edwards administration previously defended the appointments, insisting they were made within the law.