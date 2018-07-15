LOUISIANA NOTARY ASSOCIATION
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Monday
WHERE: Piccadilly, 3332 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., Baton Rouge
SPEAKER: Pamela Alonso and Brandi Miller on "Theirs, Mine and Ours"
RESERVATIONS: brandi@bmillernotary.com
DESK AND DERRICK CLUB OF BATON ROUGE
WHEN: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday
WHERE: Hollywood Casino, 1717 River Road N., Baton Rouge
SPEAKER: Carol Schiavone, 2018 Region III director, on “Accidents at the Gas Pump and How to Avoid Them”
COST: Buffet lunch $20
RESERVATIONS: Dee Fellows, deskandderrickbr@gmail.com by noon July 16