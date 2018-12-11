An office/warehouse on Exchequer Drive has been sold for $1.46 million to a business that plans to use it as a distribution center for specialized electronics equipment.
AMH 7000 LLC, which lists Arthur Hoover III of Baton Rouge as its president, bought the property at 7000 Exchequer in a deal that was filed Monday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Courts’ office. The seller was Pecan Grove Commercial Properties LLC, which is represented by Brad Roberts of Baton Rouge.
Grey Hammett, of Grey Hammett Commercial Real Estate, who represented the buyer, said AMH will bring in electronic equipment from Germany for distribution in the U.S. About 10 people will work at the facility.
The property includes a nearly 1.3-acre site with a 28,000-square-foot building on it.