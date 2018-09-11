The Baton Rouge region added 8,400 jobs in July compared to the year before, the fifth straight month of yearly gains in employment.
Baton Rouge was among six of Louisiana's seven metro areas to add jobs over the year during the month. Lafayette was the only region to lose jobs.
The Capital Region's nonfarm employment rose to 410,400 jobs in July, according to non-seasonally-adjusted figures from the Louisiana Workforce Commission. The area's unemployment rate, not seasonally adjusted, was 5.3 percent.
Baton Rouge lost 4,100 jobs from June to July, which is slightly lower than the region's average over-the-month loss during that period, according to LWC. The region has seen over-the-year gains for five straight months and in 15 of the last 19 months.
The state's seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate ticked up from 4.8 percent in June to 4.9 percent in July, which is higher than the national rate of 3.9 percent.
BATON ROUGE: Employment in the construction sector rose by 2,500 jobs over the year. Leisure and hospitality added 1,100 jobs, and health care and social assistance gained 1,200.
NEW ORLEANS: The region added 9,700 jobs over the year, to 578,200, the highest gain of any Louisiana metro area. Construction rose 1,700 over the year. Manufacturing, up 1,400; education and health services, up 2,100; and leisure and hospitality, up 2,500, also rose. Professional and business services fell by 1,200 jobs.
LAFAYETTE: The area was the only region in Louisiana to post an over the year loss, falling by 500 jobs to 200,500. Mining and logging, which includes the oil and gas sector, dropped by 600 jobs. Professional and business services fell 900. Manufacturing, up 700; and education and health services, up 500, rose in July.
In other Louisiana markets, Lake Charles added 2,400 jobs over the year, to 119,600. It was the 85th-straight month of over-the-year job gains. Houma region added 300 jobs over the year, bringing employment to 86,000. Hammond area employment rose by 1,100 jobs over the year, to 46,400. Alexandria added 300 jobs, to 62,100. Monroe added 900 jobs to 78,500. Shreveport employment rose by 900 jobs to 179,900.