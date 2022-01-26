Last spring, Greg Stringfellow had to cut back overgrown limbs and brush on his property. He knew the limbs could hit his head, so he brought a hard hat with him.

He also grabbed something else: a tiny cooling device used in LSU football players’ helmets that he strapped into the hard hat so he could fend off the 90-degree temperatures that day.

“That blower wasn’t even designed for a hard hat, but you could feel the air moving around,” said Stringfellow, LSU’s assistant athletic director for equipment.

Stringfellow texted Jack Karavich — the founder and CEO of Tigeraire, the LSU Innovation Park startup that manufactures the devices — about the idea of adapting the football helmet gadgets for hard hats. Both men sensed an opportunity.

Nearly a year later, with 50,000 units already ordered and plans underway to ramp up manufacturing, Karavich is eyeing expansion for Tigeraire through the industrial hard hat market.

His push got a shot in the arm in mid-January when Tigeraire hosted an exhibit at the 2022 edition of World of Concrete, an industrial trade show in Las Vegas featuring 1,100 companies and 37,000 registered attendees. Stringfellow made the trek with Karavich to promote the devices.

“We got really excited because when you look at the industry opportunity — 5 million people on planet Earth play American football, and the vast majority, 99% or more, live in the United States,” Karavich said. “You look at hard hats, and you’ve got 350 million as your total addressable market. It’s multiple orders of magnitude larger.”

Karavich declined to name specific companies that have signed on for hard hat devices, but he did say Tigeraire is working with a personal protective equipment distributor in Louisiana to increase its customer base.

The device should continue to draw interest as industrial plants grapple with summer heat waves, particularly in the Gulf South, Karavich said. Heat exhaustion is such a major worker safety concern that OSHA in October announced it would develop stronger regulations to combat such injuries.

Karavich poked fun at other heat-fighting tricks that industrial workers have used over the years. He spoke to veteran worker in New Orleans who, for more than 20 years, has taken a Dixie cup, cut it in half, placed ice and water in it, then wrapped it in Saran Wrap and duct-taped it to his helmet.

“The hacks that guys have done over the years to really try to combat the fatigue and everything with heat in the hotter months, it’s hysterical,” he said.

Tigeraire began cooling heads in 2021 when it secured deals with LSU, Alabama and Clemson to supply devices for those team’s helmets. While other college squads are showing interest, Karavich said the next frontier is continuing to explore hard hats and other venues, possibly military helmets.

“What we had with football is what we found here with the hard hat space, which is market fit out of the gate,” Karavich said.

Meeting future demand will require a change Tigeraire’s manufacturing structure. Karavich said Tigeraire can build a few hundred units a month at its Innovation Park headquarters. He hopes to invest in additional workers and facility space to boost the company’s mass manufacturing capabilities by 2024, in Baton Rouge or elsewhere in Louisiana. In the interim, he’s working with a Los Angeles design-build firm to boost production while outsourcing some work to China.

Tigeraire garnered $1.5 million from investors in 2021, led by General Catalyst a Massachusetts venture capital firm that has invested in Venmo, Airbnb and TikTok. Company officials said Tigeraire was the first Louisiana business to get seed round investment from a top 50 venture capital firm.

The company is still seeking additional financiers, Karavich said.

“As far as raising money, we want to march toward an IPO, absolutely,” he said. “But the longer you can go without pulling money in from investors and diluting, the better off you are as a company. I’m really making sure we do everything we can to be revenue positive.”

Tigeraire manufactures two versions of its device: the Cyclone, shaped for football helmets, and the Tornado, which fits in hard hats. The technology between the two is similar, Karavich said, but they have different structures in order to fit each space.

Tigeraire is already working on a second version of the Tornado. Stringfellow, who continues to mentor Karavich, said it will be a “simpler” device in terms of its overall structure but will have more complicated microchips to allow for GPS tracking.

“We got the product to a point where you could replicate it and safely install it,” Stringfellow said.

The Tornado also will be compatible with Tool Connect, an online platform developed by DeWalt that can track the location of power tools to make sure they aren't removed from a construction site.

Adding the GPS capability to the Tigeraire machines will allow site managers to track worker temperature and prevent falls due to heat exhaustion, said Matt Velderman, director of product marketing for Stanley Black and Decker, which owns the DeWalt brand.

“The future of where they’re going — with having sensors in the hard hat, reporting out potential fall events, overheating events, and all that working with our Tool Connect infrastructure — is the big vision for us,” Velderman said of Tigeraire.

Meanwhile, Tigeraire’s football helmet empire continues to expand. Karavich said Texas A&M signed on and installed the Cyclones five days before the Aggies upset Alabama. He also said he has drawn interest from “almost every single high school coach in the state of Louisiana and beyond.”

Stringfellow said he had about 10 Tigers who used the devices consistently. Some key players took to it quickly, like All-American linebacker Damone Clark.

“He would get mad if they weren’t charged up,” Stringfellow joked.