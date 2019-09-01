Baton Rouge area
J. Gerard “Jerry” Jolly, a retired partner of KPMG LLP, has been elected to continue to chair the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Foundation board of directors.
Donna Saurage, community volunteer, is immediate past chair. Steven J. Moore, of Steven J. Moore LLC, was reelected as vice chair and Paul R. Thompson, of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, as secretary-treasurer.
Recently elected as board members are Brett Furr, of the Taylor Porter law firm; Rose Hudson, of the Louisiana Lottery Corp.; Rolfe Miller, of Miller Group Wealth Strategies of Raymond James; and Joseph B. “Beau” Olinde, retired.
Other board members include Tee Brown, of GMFS Mortgage LLC; Jeanne James, community volunteer; Rebecca Nelson, community volunteer; David T. Perry, of Arthur J. Gallaher Risk Management Services Inc.; Todd D. Stevens, of Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center; and Nathaniel Tannehill, of Wampold Hospitality Collection.
Aza Bowlin, community volunteer, was recognized for her contributions to Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Foundation with an appointment to the honorary position of director emeritus. She served on the board for six years, most recently as secretary-treasurer.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana has promoted Hiral Arges to vice president, provider relations and contracting, and Danielle Conway to vice president, benefit operations – enrollment and billing.
Arges has been with Blue Cross since 2016 and was director of facility reimbursement and payment integrity and spent several years in KPMG's advisory practice in Chicago and in the consulting industry, focused on health care procurement, provider contracting and cost reductions. She has a bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Management.
Conway joined the insurer in 2008 as a customer service manager and was promoted to customer service director in 2011, then enrollment and billing director in 2015. She has a degree from LSU.
Diane Hammonds has joined Fenstermaker's Baton Rouge office as senior engineer.
She was a branch manager for Sain Associates Inc. in Mandeville. She is a licensed professional engineer with over 17 years of experience, specializing in traffic/transportation engineering and planning. Hammonds is licensed in Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi. She earned her Professional Traffic Operations Engineer certification in 2016.
Claude Blackwell has been named Baton Rouge outlet manager for Woerner Turf and Landscape Supply.
The Baton Rouge native was a landscape installation manager with Rotolo Consultants Inc.
Lafayette area
John T. Nesser III, the co-founder, manager, co-chief executive officer and director of All Coast LLC in Lafayette since 2013, has been appointed as the non-executive chairperson of the board of directors of Texas-based Thermon Group Holdings Inc.
Nesser has served as a director on publicly traded Thermon's board since June 2012.
All Coast, which acquired Hercules Offshore Domestic Liftboat Fleet in 2013, owns and operates liftboats for the offshore oil and gas market in the Gulf of Mexico. Nesser retired as executive vice president and chief operating officer of McDermott International Inc. in 2011, having previously served in various senior management roles, including as general counsel, chief administrative officer and chief legal officer. He served as a managing partner of Nesser, King & LeBlanc, a New Orleans law firm, which he co-founded in 1985. He is a member of the LSU Law Center board of trustees. He holds bachelor's degree in business administration, majoring in finance, and a juris doctorate from LSU.
New Orleans area
C. Michael Parks, a member of Mouledoux, Bland, Legrand & Brackett, has been elected to fill a vacancy on the Louisiana Association of Defense Counsel board in District 4.
The organization is made up of more than 1,400 Louisiana lawyers who are primarily engaged in the defense of civil litigation. Parks has more than 25 years of experience in trucking, transportation and automobile defense, general casualty and insurance defense, premises liability, products liability and maritime litigation.
Keri Randolph has been named educator preparation fellow for the Tulane University School of Professional Advancement in to support the reimagining of Tulane’s teacher and education leader programs through technology and business and community partnerships.
Randolph is pursuing a doctorate in education leadership at Harvard University and has experience and leadership in program development, school and district innovation, teacher preparation, STEM classroom education and curriculum. She is a past president of the National Science Education Leadership Association. In addition to her teaching license from the University of North Carolina, Randolph holds a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from Agnes Scott College in Decatur, Georgia, and a Master of Science Education from East Carolina University.
Meredith L. Hathorn, a managing partner at Foley & Judell LLP, has been elected to the board of directors of the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board.
The board, which has 11 independent public members and 10 members from firms regulated by the MSRB, including broker-dealers, banks and municipal advisers, establishes regulatory policies and oversees the operations of the MSRB. Hathorn practices as bond counsel in public finance. She has a bachelor's degree from LSU and juris doctorate from Tulane University School of Law.