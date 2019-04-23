Business is a series of negotiations, among them are salary discussions. In this edition of Ask J.T. & Dale, the duo talk about salaries and whether it is okay to ask about a salary before a job interview. A common practice for employers, according to J.T. and Dale, is to employ a “bait-and-switch” tactic when posting job listings online. Employers will list higher salaries online, then offer less money in person.
“They might do this to you but keep in mind that by the time they offer you the job, they’ve picked you,” J.T. said. “They’ve spent a lot of time interviewing people and a lot of hours on their side. If you reject them, they’re going to have to go back to the drawing board and they don’t want to have to do that.”
Can't see video below? Click here.