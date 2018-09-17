The former Studio C space at 3786 Government St. has been leased to a local real estate brokerage team.
Tim Houk, owner of The Houk Group, said he plans to move into the 1,300-square-foot space by Oct. 15. Houk’s residential real estate team operates under the Keller Williams Realty brand.
“We work a lot in the 70806 Zip code, so this is an extension of this,” he said. Houk also has some personal residential real estate investments in Mid City.
Eight people will work out of the Government Street office. Houk’s team is currently working out of the main Keller Williams Red Stick Partners office at 8686 Bluebonnet Blvd. He will still have an office in that location.
3786 Government is owned by David Remmetter and Brian Baiamonte, owners of the Radio Bar and beer garden under construction at the corner of Government and Steele Boulevard.
Mathew Laborde and George Bonvillain of Elifin Realty represented the owners of the building, while David Vercher of Keller Williams Commercial represented Houk.