Plans are in the works to build a Hotel Indigo in The Grove mixed-use development behind the Mall of Louisiana.

Nial Patel, a principal with Restic Development, said nothing has been signed yet with Richard Carmouche, who owns the land east of the mall. “We’ve been going back and forth,” he said. Last week, Restic broke ground on a 124-room Element by Westin hotel on Summa Avenue.

Carmouche said the proposed Indigo hotel would be built off the traffic circle in the entrance to The Grove.

“We feel like the location has certain advantages,” he said. The hotel will be around the corner from the Ochsner Medical Complex in The Grove, and near Baton Rouge General Medical Center and Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center.

Not only will the hotel be located near the city’s medical district, but it will be near all of the entertainment, restaurants and retailers at the Mall of Louisiana. “It’s in a very walkable development, with sidewalks everywhere and it is convenient to Interstate 10,” Carmouche said.

Patel said the goal is to get all of the paperwork cleared up and the land acquisition signed in the next month or so. “Once we get that, we will be pretty good to go,” he said. “Then we can put it out to bid and start building the thing.”

Although the hotel is still in the early phases, Restic has permission to use the Hotel Indigo flag on the property. There will be between 100 and 150 rooms in the property, Patel said.

If all goes well, Carmouche said construction could start on the hotel in three months.

This would be the second Hotel Indigo in Baton Rouge. A 93-room property downtown at Lafayette and Convention streets has been open since February 2011. The brand is owned by InterContinental Hotels Group, which also owns Holiday Inn, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn Express, Candlewood Suites and Staybridge Suites.

Restic owns about a dozen hotels in metro Baton Rouge, including brands such as Hampton Inn and Holiday Inn Express.

The Grove includes the Ochsner facility, which includes a medical office building and a surgical hospital, two apartment complexes with a total of 331 units and a 213-unit assisted living center for seniors.