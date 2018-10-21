The Louisiana Civil Service League has presented Monte M. Lemann Awards recognizing people outside the classified civil service system who have made the greatest contribution to the advancement of the merit system of public employment in Louisiana. They are Bernard "Trey" Boudreaux III, of Baton Rouge, chief administrative officer of the Louisiana State Employees' Retirement System; Deborah Daigle, of Thibodaux, finance director for Thibodaux; Mark E. Falcon, of Baton Rouge, a private contract attorney serving as special counsel for counseling human resources directors and appointing authorities and building a relationship between the state's Division of Administration and State Civil Service; Marylyn Haddican, of Metairie, director of the Jefferson Parish Library; and Cornel Smith, of Jesuit Bend, who served as a member of the Plaquemines Parish Civil Service Commission from 2014 through April 2018.
The Southern Public Relations Federation recognized outstanding work in the field of public relations through its annual Lantern Awards program.
Tier one long-term strategic programs award winners from the area by category were special events Awards of Merit to Deveney for Deveney Delivers for Florida's Foo Foo Festival; media relations Award of Merit to Deveney for Bayou Rum 2017 Campaign; marketing Awards of Merit to Sides and Associates for Fly Lafayette Club and also for Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Outreach, both Lafayette Regional Airport; and Award of Excellence to Covalent Logic for BTR Campaign; internal communications Award of Merit to Covalent Logic for Shell Tiger Times Newsletter; integrated communications Award of Merit to Covalent Logic for Shell Integrated Campaign; and potpourri Award of Merit to BREC for its Strategic Communications Plan.
Tier two short-term strategic programs awards by category were special events Awards of Merit to BREC for its Howell Park Grand Opening and Visual Concepts & Designs for Hixson Ford Delta Waterfowl Central Louisiana Chapter Banquet; media relations Awards of Merit to Covalent Logic for 100 Black Men 25th Anniversary and Gambel Communications for Rededication of Gallier Hall and Lantern Award to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center for Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital Steel Topping; marketing Award of Merit to BREC for its Summer Camps and two Lantern Awards to Louisiana Lottery Corp. for Southern 7s and for Be a Team Player Promotion; internal communications Award of Merit to BREC for Employee Recognition Day "Going for the Gold," Award of Excellence to South Louisiana Community College for 2017 Jedi Giving Campaign and Lantern Award to Ochsner Health System for E-Newsletter Evolution; integrated communications Award of Excellence to Stuller Inc. for Change Up Challenge; crisis communications Award of Merit to Deveney for IEM Baton Rouge Flood Recovery State Contract Procurement Issues and Lantern Award to Entergy for Surviving the Social Storm: Entergy's Response to Hurricane Harvey; and potpourri Award of Merit to Gambel Communications for Louisiana Office of Tourism: Feed Your Soul, Award of Excellence to Covalent Logic for Hilton 10-year Mardi Gras Celebration and Lantern Award to Louisiana Lottery Corp. for Create-a-Cake Giveaway.
Tier three tactical materials/projects awards by category were advertising and publications Awards of Merit to LSU School of Veterinary Medicine for La Veterinaire and BREC for its Annual Report, Awards of Excellence to Covalent Logic for Shell Tiger Times Newsletter and Louisiana Lottery Corp. for Exchange; audio and video Awards of Merit to Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency for Louisiana GOHSEP's 'Get A Game Plan' Podcast and Covalent Logic for BTR Campaign and Award of Excellence to Covalent Logic for Shell Integrated Campaign; graphics Awards of Merit to Covalent Logic for Shell Integrated Campaign and for Bearing Point Brand Management and Lantern Award to Covalent Logic for BTR Campaign Marketing; media relations Awards of Excellence to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center for Our Lady of the Lake-LSU Engineering Partnership and Stuller Inc. for Introducing Bridal & Diamonds and Gemstones 2018-2019 Catalogs; social media management Award of Merit to Deveney for Bayou Rum Instagram Campaign, Awards of Excellence to Louisiana Organ Procurement Agency for The Heartbeat Heard 'Round The World, to Sides and Associates for It's Your Job To Know! - Louisiana Workforce Commission and to Stuller Inc. for Stuller Social Takeover and Lantern Award to Gambel Communications for Canal Place Style Brunch; writing Awards of Excellence to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center for Operation Amazing: Baby's Brain Surgery a Work of Heart and to Covalent Logic for BTR Campaign Marketing and Lantern Award to Covalent Logic for Shell Tiger Times Newsletter Writing.