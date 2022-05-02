An office-warehouse building under construction on Jefferson Highway will be the new headquarters for Prairieville-based Roofing Solutions. Tupac de la Cruz, Roofing Solutions founder and chief executive officer, is developing the building at 17260 Jefferson. Roofing Solutions will take up half of the nearly 22,000 square foot building. Superior Van & Mobility, which sells wheelchair vans and handicap accessible SUVs, will take up the remaining space, said Cole Brewton of Elifin Realty. Brewton and Mathew Laborde are handling leasing for the building. The building should be finished by the end of July, Brewton said.
