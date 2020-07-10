Sur La Table has filed for bankruptcy protection and plans to close 51 stores, including its lone Louisiana location in Perkins Rowe.
The Seattle-based upscale kitchen goods store said the Chapter 11 filing is a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The company currently has 121 stores but said it is not going out of business. It is looking at selling up to 70 stores to Fortress Investment Group.
“This sale process will result in a revitalized Sur La Table, positioned to thrive in a post COVID-19 retail environment," said Jason Goldberger, Sur La Table chief executive officer, in a statement.
According to a posting on the company website, the Perkins Rowe Sur La Table is set to close by August or September.