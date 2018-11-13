Apartments that are move-in ready, proposed condominiums and a conversion of the historic Hotel Lincoln, which provided lodging for Aretha Franklin, James Brown and B.B. King in its day, are on tap for Baton Rouge's downtown area.
The 142-unit Heron Apartments is taking in residents as early as this week. Architect Trey Trahan is proposing building a 26-story luxury condominium development, while the owner of the Hotel Lincoln said he plans to begin work in March, the Downtown Development District Commission was told Tuesday.
Solomon Carter said he plans to finish work on the Hotel Lincoln, at 400 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive, by the end of 2019. The hotel, which opened in 1955, provided rooms for black guests who were turned away from segregated white properties.
The Hotel Lincoln will have 13 apartments, along with 3,500 square feet of retail on the first floor, Carter said. He’s also looking at adding some short-term rental lofts to the building, to give more people the opportunity to stay in the Hotel Lincoln.
The Hotel Lincoln went out of business in the mid-1970s, and the property has been vacant since the 1980s. Carter bought the hotel in September 2017 for $400,000, but had issues because it turned out the former owner didn’t have a clear title on the property. Carter filed suit in February, and the issue was resolved during the summer.
Trahan is proposing a 26-story luxury condominium development at 111 North Blvd., at the intersection of River Road. The property would have one unit per floor, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows on three sides.
Units in the development would be priced at more than $2 million. Trahan said he’s working with Realtors to market the project and could build a smaller version with 10 to 15 stories, based on public interest.
John O. Hearin said the first tenants should start moving in his Heron Downtown apartments this week at the corner of Florida and Sixth streets. So far, 100 units have been leased, Hearin said. He expects the other 42 units will be spoken for within the next 10 days. Units in the Heron Downtown are priced between $1,250 for a 723-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bath, to $2,045 for a 1,076-square-foot apartment with two bedrooms and two baths.
The DDD also introduced its 2019 budget, which calls for the organization to spend $762,990 in the upcoming year. That’s slightly more than the current budget of $760,260. The board will vote on the budget at its Dec. 11 meeting, and the Metro Council will vote on it later that month.