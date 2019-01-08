Kansas City Southern Railway Co. has purchased 150 acres near its Brooklawn Storage In Transit rail yard to accommodate rail customer plant expansions and meet the need for more rail car storage.
The company has owned land in the Baker area since 1990.
The railway paid $1.8 million for the 150 acres of additional land in a deal that was filed Monday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was Devil’s Swamp LLC of Sunshine. An official with KCS said the land is at 100 Brooklawn Drive.