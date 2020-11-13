Initial unemployment claims rose last week, but continuing claims dropped, according to figures released Friday by the Louisiana Workforce Commission.
First time claims for the week ending November 7, were 10,045. That was up from the 8,419 claims filed during the week ending October 31. In comparison, during the week ending November 9, 2019, 2,272 initial claims were filed.
The four-week moving average of initial claims decreased to 10,362 from the previous week’s average of 11,245.
Continued claims decreased to 98,935 from the week ending October 31 total of 115,350. The continued claims were above the comparable figure of 13,410 for the week ending November 9, 2019.
The four-week moving average of continued claims decreased to 122,321 from the previous week’s average of 138,918.