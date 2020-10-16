A charter school operator has purchased the former Richards Honda dealership on Florida Boulevard for $2.4 million and plans to open a new elementary school there in 2021.
Friends of BASIS Louisiana bought the site at 7791 Florida in a deal that was filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office. The seller was Jarich LLC, which has the same address as Richards Honda’s new location on Millerville Greens Boulevard and is headed up by Kent Richards, Pamela Richards and Polly Richards Lemoine.
Jarich also made a $700,000 donation to BASIS as part of the sale.
BASIS currently operates a school on McCall Drive, near Woman’s Hospital, for students K-6. The new school, which will be called BASIS Baton Rouge Primary – Mid City Campus will initially be for children in grades K through 5.
The nearly 6-acre site has been vacant since April 2019, when Richards Honda moved to a new dealership off Interstate 12.