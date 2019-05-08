The Best Western Magnolia Manor, a 100-room hotel in Port Allen off Interstate 10, has been sold for $3.9 million to a group of local investors.
Om Maa Om LLC, whose officers are Hetalben Patel, Ushabahen Patel and Muktiben Patel, all of Baton Rouge, were the buyers of the property at 234 North Lobdell Highway. David J. Altman, senior associate and director of Marcus & Millichap’s National Hotel Group, who had the listing for the Best Western, said this is the first hotel for the new owners. The buyers were interested in the hotel because it’s about 10 minutes from downtown Baton Rouge, has a history of proven performance and recently completed a renovation at the request of Best Western.
The seller was Laxmi Vishnu Hospitality LLC, which lists Minesh J. Patel of Baton Rouge as its officer. Laxmi Vishnu owned the Best Western for more than 15 years, Altman said.
Chris Shaheen, a broker with Marcus & Millichap in Baton Rouge, assisted in closing the sale.