Baton Rouge area
Postlethwaite & Netterville APAC has named Jennifer Butler in the newly created position of director of disaster management and recovery, focused on leading large-scale disaster recovery programs for state and local public sector entities involving the administration of federal funds.
Butler was with the Water Institute of the Gulf and has nearly 20 years of experience in grant writing and administration, contract compliance, federal regulations and financial management. She holds a master's of homeland security leadership, a master's certificate in federal grants management and an associate master's certificate in federal contracts
The Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance has elected as new members of its board of directors Joe Kennedy, group manager of Barriere Construction Asphalt Group; Chet Peterson, ethylene and PVC production plant manager for Shintech; and Angela Zeringue, plant manager for the ExxonMobil polyolefins plant.
Other board members are Darylene Harris, Shell Catalysts; Tim Harris, Eastman Chemical; Paul Heurtevant, Formosa Plastics; Paul Labonne, Air Liquide; Jerry Lebold, BASF; Steve Ledoux, Olin; John Scroggins, Westlake; John Thompson, Delek; Theo Webre, Dow; Steve Welch, OxyChem; and Tom Yura, Cornerstone Chemical.
C.H. Fenstermaker & Associates LLC has named Gary O’Neal as grants manager with the company's Baton Rouge team.
O'Neal has six years of experience in grants writing; consulting and management; cost analysis; and public outreach and community leadership, particularly in disaster recovery and resilience building. After being with the Louisiana Workforce Commission, he pivoted to the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness where he started as a volunteer. He worked throughout parishes and municipalities in Louisiana. He attended LSU and holds certified flood plain manager certification and is also a notary public for the community.
Scott Duplechein, an insurance agent with Hughes Insurance, was recently appointed to the board of directors of the Child Care Association of Louisiana
Scott, who is serving his second term on the Ascension Parish School Board, specializes in early learning centers property and casualty insurance needs. He attended Southeastern University in Hammond.
Lafayette area
Kean Miller has named Charles J. “Chuck” Boudreaux Jr. as a partner in its Lafayette office, continuing its expansion in the Acadiana region.
Boudreaux is a Lafayette business, health care and medical malpractice defense attorney with 40 years of experience representing physicians; health care facilities; single specialty and multiple specialty clinics; health care-related foundations and allied health professionals in a variety of business agreements; transactional and regulatory matters; regulatory hearings; and health care litigation matters. He earned his bachelor's degree from LSU and juris doctorate from LSU's Law Center.
New Orleans area
Angie Christina, of Akerman LLP, has been elected president of the New Orleans Bar Foundation board of directors for 2020-21.
Other officers are Vice President Colleen C. Jarrott, of Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz PC; Secretary Kelly E. Brilleaux, of Irwin Fritchie, Urquhart & Moore LLC; Treasurer Michael J. Mestayer, of Michael J. Mestayer APLC; and past President Walter J. Leger Jr., of Leger & Shaw.
Other directors are Jan M. Hayden, of Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz PC; Deirdre C. McGlinchey, of McGlinchey Stafford PLLC; Richard G. Duplantier Jr., of Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith; and Austin Marks, of Morris Bart LLC.
Mike Humphrey has been named director of sales and training at McEnery Residential. He has been in local real estate market since 2002, assisting clients with residential, investment and commercial property in the metropolitan New Orleans area. He formed RealMike Partners in 2018 and joined McEnery Residential in 2019 after a joint effort to market and sell a condominium project. The Richmond, Virginia, native attended Rochester (New York) Institute of Technology, earning a bachelor's degree in printing systems and engineering. He lived near New York City for two years, Chicago for 15 years and moved to New Orleans in 2002.
Lakeview Regional Medical Center, a campus of Tulane Medical Center, has named Rachael Wilson as manager of outpatient surgery, endoscopy, post-anesthesia care unit and pre-admit testing.
Wilson has 12 years of experience with the Ochsner Health System, the last six years as the director of nursing and previously as the unit director of medical/surgical intensive care and the surgical step-down unit, administrative projects coordinator for special projects, and operations coordinator for PACU. Wilson was also the chief nursing officer at River Oaks Behavioral Hospital in Harahan, and overall has 26 years of clinical nursing experience. Wilson holds a bachelor's degree in nursing from LSU.
Xavier University of Louisiana has appointed Ashley Irvin as director of marketing and communications.
Irvin joined the institution in 2018. She has served as the external affairs manager for Xavier University Office of the President and as Xavier's marketing communications specialist, leading the marketing efforts for the BUILD program. She previously served as the communications assistant and liaison for the city of New Orleans in the Landrieu administration. Irvin has a bachelor’s degree in mass communication from Loyola University New Orleans and an MBA from the University of New Orleans.