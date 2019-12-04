Several products sold at Trader Joe's stores across the U.S. have been recalled due to listeria fears.
The FDA says Fuji Food Products is recalling ready-to-eat sushi, salad and spring rolls. The products are sold in plastic containers with clear lids and sell-by dates.
"As responsible processors of safe, fresh food for nearly 30 years, we are addressing this problem vigorously and we apologize to those who are affected by it," the CEO of Fuji Food Products said.
Consumers who have purchased the affected products are advised to dispose of them immediately.
Even though Louisiana is not on the list, 31 states across the nation sell the recalled products.
Click here to see the full list and FDA release.