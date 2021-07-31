Your favorite Baton Rouge restaurant could've been one of many to receive federal grants this week as part of a nationwide program.

Some $393 million in federal grants went to more than 1,300 businesses in Louisiana through a Restaurant Revitalization program. In the Baton Rouge metro area, $48 million was spread across nearly 200 establishments.

Nationwide, $28.6 billion was set aside through the American Rescue Plan for the program to help restaurants and their employees, who struggled during the coronavirus pandemic as restrictions on operations sought to curb the spread for months.

The median grant amount across Louisiana was $110,504, meaning half were for more and half for less than that amount, while the average was $283,739, records show.

In the Baton Rouge area, the largest grant of $5.8 million — ranking fourth largest in the state — was awarded to DBMC Restaurants LLC, a Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar franchisee.

The second-largest for Baton Rouge was for IHOP on College Drive for $2.2 million, followed by the parent business for Red Stick Social at $2.1 million. Juban's, The Chimes, Uncle Earl's and Olive or Twist also topped the list.

See the grant recipients in Louisiana below. Can't see the embedded graphic? Click here.