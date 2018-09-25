Louisiana posted relatively strong personal income growth in the second quarter of 2018, ranking second in the nation for growth during the period.
Louisiana’s 5.9 percent gain in personal income trailed only Texas, which grew its personal income by 6 percent, according to new figures from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. The national rate was 4.2 percent.
The construction sector contributed the most to Louisiana’s income growth. Health care and social assistance also added strong gains, while educational services contracted.
On average, states in the Southeast region posted personal income gains of 4.3 percent during the second quarter.
The figures represent the second-straight quarter Louisiana has shown strong growth in personal income, which comprises all sources of earnings, including wages, ownership of financial assets, and transfer receipts. In the first quarter, Louisiana posted an even stronger 6 percent growth.
In 2016, Louisiana posted a 1.9 percent drop in real personal income, which includes the effects of inflation and purchasing power. That represented the country’s third-largest decline.