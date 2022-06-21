The Five Guys restaurant at the North Gates of LSU has closed and the space is being marketed to potential tenants.
Five Guys decided not to renew its lease on the space at 3332 Highland Road, said Justin Langlois with Stirling Properties. The hamburger restaurant had been in the 3,229-square-foot space since 2012.
Langlois noted that the adjoining Chipotle restaurant is the chain’s top Louisiana location, based on foot traffic.
The hamburger chain is in the process of moving out of the space. So far, Langlois said he’s received interest from several local restaurant groups, along with New Orleans restaurant concepts that would be new to Baton Rouge.
Five Guys has restaurants in Towne Center at Cedar Lodge and in Long Farm Village off Airline Highway. The Towne Center location is in the process of moving into the former District Donuts Sliders Brew space.