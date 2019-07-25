Lee Michaels Fine Jewelry is set to expand its flagship Corporate Boulevard location, a move that will nearly double the size of the business and increase the amount of space available for engagement rings and brands such as Rolex and David Yurman.
The first phase, which involves exterior work, has started. It should be completed before the holidays.
The second phase of work will begin in January and will cause the store to temporarily close. Lee Michaels will shift all of its Baton Rouge business to the Mall of the Louisiana location from January to March. Plans are for the expanded Corporate Boulevard location to open in late April-early May.
Scott Berg, president of Lee Michaels, said it was time to renovate the Corporate Boulevard location, which has been in business for 15 years.
“This is the right thing to do, because it’s the highest volume store in the company,” Berg said. The expansion will help to better represent Lee Michaels and the luxury brands the store carries.
In addition to the expanded Rolex section and a David Yurman store-in-store, the expansion will provide room to carry more jewelry and watches from brands such as Cartier, Marco Bicego and Patek Philippe, Berg said.
The cost of the expansion is still being determined, but Berg said it will be “a good investment” for the company. Lee Michaels has about 15 employees at the Corporate location, and the company will be looking at increasing staffing after the expansion is completed.
Lee Michaels has nine locations in Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and New Mexico, including stores in Lafayette and Metairie.
The Lee Michaels store on Corporate is currently 6,000 square feet. After the expansion, it will be 10,000 square feet.