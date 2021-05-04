Now that Drew Brees has retired from football, a new NFL quarterback has joined the team at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux.

Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott has purchased a 20% ownership stake in four Walk-On’s restaurants in Dallas-Fort Worth and Waco, Texas.

Brees and his wife, Brittany, have been and remain part owners of Walk-On’s Enterprises, the chain’s parent company, for almost six years.

Prescott, who grew up in Haughton, told CNBC he has a longstanding connection with the restaurant chain.

“We had a Walk-On’s right there in Bossier City,” he said. “On the bathroom, when you walk in, my high school picture is probably still there.”

Prescott recently signed a 6-year, $240 million contract with the Cowboys, which reportedly had a $66 million signing bonus.

Brandon Landry, Walk-On’s co-founder and chief executive officer, said adding Prescott as an investor makes sense as the chain looks to add restaurants in Dallas. Texas has long been a priority market for the Baton Rouge-based company. Forbes magazine said there could be as many as 10 to 15 new Walk-On’s in metro Dallas.

“This is Walk-On’s second NFL partnership, and we hope to continue to expand this unique co-owner opportunity with additional athletes in other markets across the country,” Landry said in a statement.

Walk-On’s has more than 50 locations across the country and plans to open 25 more restaurants this year. Within the past month, it opened a location in Miami and broke ground on a second restaurant in metro Birmingham. Later in the year, Walk-On’s will open its first Oklahoma restaurant in Norman, and first Georgia location in Athens, along with a couple of more Alabama restaurants in Tuscaloosa and Opelika. The chain will continue to fill out the Louisiana market, opening restaurants in Hammond and Thibodaux.