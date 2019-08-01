Central Private School has purchased a 27.2 acre tract at the intersection of Joor and Gurney roads for nearly $1.1 million and plans to start building a new school there later this year.
The school bought the land from Jeffery D. Jones and Dana Jones St. Romain, both of Baton Rouge, in a deal that was filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office Tuesday.
Central Private’s campus on Centerra Court, about a mile from the Joor-Gurney tract, flooded in August 2016. Some of the students are still in temporary buildings, said Amanda Moody, director of marketing for Central Private.
In order to rebuild on the current Central Private site, the buildings would have to be raised 5 feet, Moody said. So school officials decided to move onto higher and drier land. FEMA has awarded an $11 million grant to build a new campus; that’s expected to cover about half of the costs.
Plans are to start building the new school later this year. It will take “a year and a half, two years” to to build the new campus, she said.
Central Private, which has students in grades pre-K to 12, has 400 students. The new school will be able to accommodate about 750 to 800, Moody said.