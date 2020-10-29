Amazon.com is settling into its new 111,918-square-foot South Baton Rouge Distribution Center in Industriplex near Siegen Lane and Interstate 10.
The warehouse replaces a temporary tent-like facility along Airline Highway near Interstate 12 that was in use for about two years to handle what the company calls last-mile deliveries to customers.
The Seattle-based online retail giant posted job advertisements for the delivery station this week, paying at least $15 per hour, while third-party delivery partners also are posting jobs.