Celebrity Theaters of Baton Rouge and Movie Tavern Citiplace are both set to reopen by May 7, a move that means all of the Baton Rouge-area theaters will be back in business, more than a year after they were shut down to control the spread of the COVID pandemic.

Celebrity is set to reopen its 10-screen theater on George O’Neal Friday. The company said it decided to reopen after theaters in New York City and California started admitting customers on a limited basis. Opening up the major markets led studios to start releasing new movies to theaters, instead of premiering them on streaming services such as Disney Plus or HBO Max. “A Quiet Place Part II” will be released May 28, more than a year after it was set to arrive in theaters, while the ninth “Fast and the Furious” movie is scheduled for a June 25 release.

Movie Tavern will reopen May 7. The chain’s locations in Juban Crossing and Covington reopened in late March.

“We know people are eager to return to the movies, and we have been very thoughtful in our approach to reopening theaters for the communities in which we operate,” said Mari Randa, a spokeswoman for Marcus Theaters, the parent company of Movie Tavern. “We’ve kept track of the new movie releases from studios as we continue to hear from guests that new product is an important part of their return.

While most Baton Rouge movie theaters reopened in August, the limited number of blockbuster new releases led to scaled back operations. Theaters were open only on the weekends, and classic movies were shown on most of the screens.