Amazon officials said problems with its recently opened Baton Rouge distribution facility have been worked out, after customer complaints of lost, delayed and damaged packages surfaced on social media.
The company said in a statement emailed to The Advocate that “the vast majority of deliveries are now getting to customers without issue.”
Around Thanksgiving, scores of complaints from Baton Rouge-area Amazon customers surfaced on Facebook and Twitter.
Mollie Engeron, of Addis, said she ordered a bathtub drain plug from Amazon. The online giant was originally supposed to deliver the plug to her on Nov. 15. Then, she received an email saying that the plug would be delivered on Nov. 16 or 17, before getting confirmation it would arrive Nov. 16.
On Nov. 20, Engeron said she received an email from Amazon saying the plug had been lost in transit or damaged.
She contacted Amazon customer service and requested a replacement plug be shipped to her. Amazon told her to place another order and request one-day shipping. The company waived the rush delivery fee, and a UPS driver brought the plug to her the next day, she said.
Engeron said she was satisfied because she got a replacement plug at no additional cost. However, because the item arrived six days late, she said it was a good thing the plug wasn’t something she desperately needed.
“Since this incident, I have received three packages delivered directly by Amazon and all have arrived on time,” she said. “However, I have sent some recent, more expensive purchases to my parents' home in Houma, until I'm confident that Amazon has gotten their act together in the Baton Rouge area.”
Amazon recently opened a distribution center in Baton Rouge near the Interstate 12-Airline Highway intersection. The 21,306-square-foot center, which is an oversized fabric tent-like structure, collects packages from other centers so Amazon drivers can go “the last mile” and put them in the hands of customers. Amazon-branded trucks have become a frequent sight on local highways as holiday packages start to arrive.
Amazon is expected to dominate online shopping during the holiday season — grabbing as much as half of all online sales by the end of the year, according to consulting firm Bain & Co.