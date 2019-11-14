Navigating the legal framework for medical marijuana in Louisiana was among the most difficult aspects of gearing up operations for Capitol Wellness Solutions, a medical marijuana pharmacy in Baton Rouge and one of nine licensed in the state.
Efforts included securing a banking relationship for a product that is still illegal on a federal level, founder Randy Mire told individuals Thursday attending the annual Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week event, known as BREW.
Startup business owners attended panel discussions Thursday to glean insight from local executives about topics that included a glimpse of the local medical marijuana industry.
Mire said that the foundation for medical marijuana has been a six-year process in Louisiana. It wasn’t until Cottonport Bank, based in Avoyelles Parish, agreed to a business account with Capitol Wellness Solutions that the company was able to get off the ground. Since then, the founder has been approached by much larger banks for business services.
Cottonport Bank only has $343 million in total assets. Mansura Bancshares is the parent company of the bank and the majority of shares are held by A.J. Roy III of Marksville, who is also the CEO of the bank. Roy is also the chairman of the Louisiana Community Bankers Association and serves as a board member of the Louisiana Economic Development Corp. board, a financing arm of the state's economic development department.
The typical issue with banks and medical marijuana dispensaries is that banks require collateral in exchange for loans and a bank is not eligible to take over or sell a medical marijuana-related company in the event of a loan default.
“Louisiana got it right because we’re the only state where a pharmacist and a physician has to be involved in the process,” Mire said.
Now, the medical marijuana pharmacy won’t consider changing banks.
“They bank most of us (pharmacies),“ Mire said. “Without them, we couldn’t have applied for the application. I’m too loyal."
Beyond that, a credit card company had charged triple the new rate for the pharmacy to accept plastic from consumers; since then it’s come down.
The market opportunity for medical marijuana in Louisiana is slowly expanding as the conditions approved for doctors recommendations grows, panelists suggested. Some of the conditions which qualify, such as muscle spasms, have positive prognosis.
“While they are all very serious, we can see that some of them are non-fatal conditions,” said Bryant York, attorney at Stone Pigman Walther Wittmann LLC.
Slowly, even some medical practices in Baton Rouge are processing medical marijuana-related doctors visits under standard insurance policies, which enable patients to pony up typical co-pays rather than out-of-pocket costs. The ultimate cost of the drug, though, is not reimbursable by insurance so patients pay full prices for tinctures — the only legal form of medical marijuana to date.
For companies like Capitol Wellness Solutions, the future is brighter as traditional industries begin to loosen up on restrictive policies and the high-risk stigma associated with medical marijuana operations.
"It's amazing how the industry is changing. The stigma is being removed in so many applications," Mire said.