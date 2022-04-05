A Hattiesburg, Mississippi development company that specializes in high end boutique hotels has purchased the Holiday Inn Express on North Boulevard and plans to spend $10 million renovating the property
Ike Thrash, founding partner and managing director of Thrash Group, said the hotel at 400 North Boulevard will be rebranded as an Origin Hotel. Origin is a brand Thrash created that operates under the Wyndham Hotels & Resorts umbrella.
“We love the site,” Thrash said. “It’s right in the middle of downtown.”
The renovations to the property will take about a year. Part of the work will involve adding another floor to the hotel and putting in rooftop seating.
The Holiday Inn Express has 89 rooms. Adding a fourth story will create four to six suites, but Thrash said one or two existing rooms will be lost as part of the remodeling. “It will end up a little bit bigger,” he said.
There are four Origin Hotels in the U.S.: Golden, Colorado; Lexington, Kentucky; Westminster, Colorado, and Raleigh, North Carolina. An Origin in Austin is set to open soon and Thrash said locations are in the works for downtown Atlanta, Kansas City, Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Longmont, Colorado.
“We’ve been really picky about the sites we ended up with,” Thrash said. “We must have looked at 100 sites.”
Rooms in the Origin Hotel will be priced in the $150 to $200 a night range, Thrash said. While the Holiday Inn Express was a limited service hotel, offering only breakfast, Origin will have a full restaurant and bar.
Plans are to have a French restaurant in the hotel.
“With the other Origins, we try to make it really the most local hotel,” Thrash said. In the case of Golden, Colorado, that involves playing off the nearby Red Rocks Amphitheater. In Lexington, that means saluting bourbon and racehorses.
While the Baton Rouge plans are still being worked on, LSU and the city’s French heritage will be part of the mix, he said.
The Holiday Inn Express opened in June 2015. The building, which was built in 1956, had been the longtime home of the Baton Rouge Savings and Loan and from 2001 to 2006 it housed the EBRATS charter school.