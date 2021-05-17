Production is set to begin soon in Baton Rouge on “Crater,” a $40 million movie set to air on the Disney Plus streaming service.

The movie, which is about a boy growing up on a lunar colony who takes a trip to explore a mysterious crater with four friends, will be filmed at Celtic Studios and on location throughout metro Baton Rouge.

Production plans call for 325 crew members and 400 extras.

Disney has filmed numerous movies and TV projects in Louisiana over the past 20 years. Most recently, the Disney+ teen time travel drama “Secrets of Sulphur Springs” was filmed in St. Bernard Parish. A second season of the series is in pre-production.