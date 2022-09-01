b1Bank said it raised $72 million through the sale of preferred stock to selected investors.
The Baton Rouge-based bank said Thursday it plans to use the proceeds from the stock sale to support continued growth and assist with efforts to support small businesses and entrepreneurs.
In a statement, Jude Melville, president and CEO of b1Bank, said he was thankful for the investors, businesses and institutions that participated in the stock deal.
“Our investments in recruiting and developing a talented team enabled us to accomplish this self-managed placement,” he said. “This is a reflection of the relationships we have built within our communities and the positive impact we make daily.”
b1Bank has 46 branches in Louisiana and Texas and $5.5 billion in assets.