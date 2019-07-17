Ralph & Kacoo’s has closed on Bluebonnet Boulevard for an extensive remodel, and the general manager said other options also are being considered, including selling or moving the long-time Baton Rouge seafood restaurant.
“We don’t know what’s going to be done,” said Blake Hood, general manager. “We know a lot of things need to be fixed.”
The building at 6110 Bluebonnet Blvd. has a number of problems that include pipe and roof issues and a need for stucco replacement. Brandon Couvillon, a district manager for Great Texas Foods, which owns Ralph & Kacoo’s, said there was no way the work could go on while the restaurant was open.
“We’re still assessing how much damage there is and getting quotes,” Couvillon said. Hood said the timetable for the remodel is between four to eight months and could lead to extensive building renovations, such as adding a patio and knocking down interior walls.
Ralph & Kacoo’s has been in its current location across from the Mall of Louisiana since 1986. It closed its original New Roads location at the time and also had a restaurant on Airline Highway, which closed in 2001. The chain has four other locations: in Bossier City; Mobile, Alabama; and Beaumont and Lufkin, Texas.
The Beaumont location could be a preview of how the Baton Rouge Ralph & Kacoo’s may look after remodeling. It was rebranded in March as R & K Cajun Cafe and now features a menu that includes chicken wings, shrimp tacos and grilled oysters alongside the traditional gumbo, steaks and seafood platters.
“It’s fresher, with more beers on tap and a lot more relaxed,” Couvillon said. “We still use the same recipes.”
Hood said the changes at Ralph & Kacoo’s are part of an effort to get the restaurant’s name back out among Baton Rouge diners. “Over time, nobody was keeping up with things at the restaurant,” he said. “We’re trying to fix everything.”
Ralph and Kacoo's started when Ralph and Kacoo Olinde opened a fried catfish restaurant on False River in 1969. The couple opened a number of restaurants in the next few decades but finally sold the chain to Baton Rouge-based Piccadilly Cafeterias Inc. in 1988 for $38.1 million — more than 30 times the six-restaurant chain's earnings. By March 1999, the chain consisted of seven restaurants, which Piccadilly sold to Southern Restaurant Group, then called Cobb Investments, for $21 million.
Great Texas Foods bought Ralph & Kacoo's in 2003.