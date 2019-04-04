Baton Rouge developer Mike Wampold has closed a deal to buy a resort just north of Houston and convert it to a Margaritaville Resort, his first major project outside of Louisiana.
Wampold teamed up with Songy Highroads of Atlanta to buy the 186-acre La Torretta Lake Resort & Spa on Lake Conroe in Montgomery, Texas. The plan is to launch a full-scale renovation in July and re-open in summer 2020 as the first Margaritaville property in the Lone Star State.
Financial terms of the deal were not released.
“We see such an amazing potential in the Lake Conroe property,” he said. The property features a 445-room hotel, an 18-hole golf course, lakefront villas, a 50,000-square-foot conference center, spa, fitness center and restaurants.
The amenities at the site, along with the location attracted Wampold to the deal. Lake Conroe is an hour from Houston and about three hours from Austin, Dallas and San Antonio. “It’s driveable for 19.5 million people, that makes it compelling,” he said. “This is the perfect Margaritaville venue.”
Margaritaville is a hospitality brand inspired by singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett and his easygoing lifestyle. The company has 17 properties, including casinos in Bossier City and Biloxi, Mississippi. Plans are to have 41 Margaritaville hotels and resorts open by 2022.
Wampold Companies owns and manages about 1 million square feet of commercial office space in Baton Rouge. Some of the company's holdings include the Chase North and South Towers, City Plaza, II City Plaza and the Watermark Baton Rouge hotel.