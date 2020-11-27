Black Friday crowds were thinner than usual at businesses across Baton Rouge as shoppers navigated the busiest shopping day of the year amid crowd restrictions and economic pain from the coronavirus pandemic.
The doorbuster sales that have defined the holiday in past years have been spread out over weeks, rather than hours, to avoid mass crowds, but shoppers still faced early morning lines to enter businesses due to a state mandate that shops operate at 50% capacity.
“When I first started Black Friday shopping, you could go to the mall and it was a circus,” said Melissa Brown, a 42-year-old Denham Springs resident waiting in line to enter Lulu Lemon on Perkins Road with daughters Emma Brown and Maddie Jones. “That just doesn’t happen anymore. It’s not the same.”
Waking up before dawn to take advantage of Black Friday deals has been a tradition for Brown and her daughters for 15 years, and 2020 was no different.
The group began shopping later than previous years, entering Bass Pro Shops in Denham Springs shortly before 6 a.m. before driving to Baton Rouge for a marathon day of shopping at retailers around the city and the Mall of Louisiana.
“We normally do a 16-hour day, but I think we might get done sooner this year because it’s normally the lines that take so long,” Brown said.
Other than an early rush at Gamestop for Microsoft’s Xbox Series X|S and Sony’s Playstation 5 gaming consoles, there were few lines at the mall.
“It’s a tough environment,” said Gene Satern, senior general manager for the Mall of Louisiana, “trying to keep the sanitation equipment and keeping everything clean and making sure everyone has masks. And it’s just a little different operating.”
To allow for additional sterilizing and cleaning, the shopping center had reduced hours for Black Friday compared to previous years, Satern said. In 2019, the mall was open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Black Friday. This year, hours were set for 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., and the mall was closed on Thanksgiving, as were a number of retailers.
On Tuesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards moved Louisiana back to a modified version of Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan, returning businesses to a limit of 50% capacity from the 75% allowed since the summer. Across the country and in the state, coronavirus cases are increasing rapidly.
"It's kind of a mixed bag, but for the most part retailers are pleased with what they're seeing," Satern said Friday afternoon. "It's been busy all day, peaking around noon and steady since then, but it seems like a good day," he said.
“It’s not going to be apples-to-apples” when compared to 2019, Satern said. “I’ll be surprised if it’s the same numbers we had last year because the hours are different, the traffic patterns are different. It’s a different operating metric this year compared to last year.”
Many shoppers said they didn’t expect to change their spending habits this year on Christmas presents, despite a decrease in service industry spending this year because of the restrictions on dining in restaurants and on bars.
Charlie Rader, a 38-year-old Baton Rouge resident, arrived at the mall at 5:15 a.m. with the hope of purchasing a new Xbox for his son at Gamestop.
“My son has been aggravating me about it for probably the last two years, basically since it was announced, so I promised him I would try,” Rader said. “I kept trying to get one online and it would let me put one in the cart but then it would be sold out. So he’d be sitting right there with me and be so upset, so I had to try in person.”
The line in front of the store at 7 a.m. was one of the longest in the mall and tensions were high due to the limited supply of the gaming systems. Rader said one person offered to pay the cost of one of the new consoles — about $500 — for someone’s spot at the front of the line.
After waiting, Rader was able to purchase an Xbox but called the experience “crazy” and said he would “never do Black Friday again.”
Online shopping took center stage as many retailers encouraged their customers to make their purchases over the internet to avoid store overcrowding.
Baton Rouge-based Giggles, a local specialty children's toy store, temporarily turned off sales on its website Black Friday morning to encourage in-store sales and prevent any inventory issues, especially with popular toys, but it was online again in the afternoon. Giggles saw brisk in-person business Friday and is expecting another crowd on Small Business Saturday.
"I think it's pretty on-par with our online business," owner Whitney Coleman said. "It's kind of raining here right now, but a lot of people are doing online sales for in-store or curbside pickup. I expect Saturday to be much bigger."
Though it's been in business for five years, this is the first year the store has sold online — after the coronavirus pandemic shuttered brick-and-mortar locations.
Some hot gifts this year have been live African dwarf frogs, roller skates and Icee machines. "Just like you'd get at the gas station," Coleman said.
While no toys had sold out yet, Coleman advised shopping early due to high demand for shipping, and limited inventory. The store keeps track of how many customers come in at any given time to stay under the capacity mandated by the state but it had not been an issue so far.
For Bass Pro Shop in Denham Springs, the lines of customers waiting for the store to open on Black Friday were similar to last year. But the company has seen high traffic all week since it decided to extend traditional Black Friday-only sales across several days to ease the volume of potential crowds. It even had high traffic on Thanksgiving afternoon.
"It was one of our strategies. Traditionally our ads started on Wednesday, but this year we opened earlier on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday to alleviate some of the heavier traffic and extended deals on some of those Friday items," said General Manager Seth Theriot. "The curbside business has grown as of late, especially with the holiday season. This is our busiest week of the year and it has been busy since Monday."
Bass Pro Shop opened at 5 a.m. on Friday with a slightly shorter line than last year and had hundreds of customers by mid-afternoon.
The retailer keeps track of the number of customers in the store, but its sprawling footprint meant that even at a reduced capacity there was room for customers and the ability to socially distance.
The limited hours and small crowds across the area made for a better shopping experience for some.
Jerome Pearley, a 42-year-old from Atlanta who is visiting family for Thanksgiving, said he was in and out of Best Buy on Bluebonnet Boulevard in 5 minutes when he went to buy his daughter, a student at LSU, a new television.
“My wife and I have shopped together on Black Friday basically since it started,” he said. “We normally do it together, but we wanted to stay reserved, so I’m out doing the shopping and the lines are minimal.”
Business writer Kristen Mosbrucker contributed to this report.