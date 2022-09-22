Back in 2014, Mary Bird Perkins President and CEO Todd Stevens sat down with Dr. Tom Meek, the nonprofit cancer center’s board chairman, to discuss the organization’s future.
Meek told Stevens he was welcome to stay as long as he’d like, but Meek also challenged Stevens to identify a successor within 10 years to maintain the cancer center’s direction and continuity.
That carefully laid plan is coming to fruition soon.
Stevens — whose 23-year tenure as Mary Bird Perkins’ president and CEO has been marked by sustained growth, as well as the contentious end of its Our Lady of the Lake partnership — will step down from the cancer center’s top perch in January. Succeeding him is Dr. Jonas Fontenot, the organization’s chief operating officer since 2017 and chief of physics since 2015.
This isn’t a retirement for Stevens, who will stick around as “chief business officer,” as he put it, to shift his focus from day-to-day operations to growth strategies for Mary Bird Perkins.
However, the timing is right for the change, Stevens said, because Fontenot is ready for the responsibility after working “hand in glove” with Stevens since 2017. The organization is also sticking to the succession timeline hatched nearly a decade ago.
Stevens praised Fontenot’s ethics and knowledge in business and science, as well as his honesty and his compassion for cancer care.
“His vision for the future of Mary Bird lines up precisely with why this organization was formed over 50 years ago,” Stevens said of Fontenot.
Stevens, an LSU graduate and Baton Rouge native, joined Mary Bird Perkins in 1999 at 35 years old. His previous stops included MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston and American Oncology Resources, a cancer care management company now known as US Oncology.
During Stevens’ stint as president and CEO, Mary Bird Perkins opened four new locations, bringing its total to nine across Louisiana and Mississippi. Its flagship campus on Essen Lane, at 140,000 square feet, is now the biggest cancer center from Houston to Tampa, and its roster of cancer clinicians is the largest in the Gulf South. The network now serves more than 5,800 new patients each year.
In late 2021, Mary Bird Perkins reached a deal with Nashville-based OneOncology to join its nationwide network, ending its long affiliation with Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge. Stevens has said “ideological differences” led to the split.
Our Lady of the Lake has since moved forward with a $100 million, stand-alone cancer center. Meanwhile, Mary Bird Perkins struck a new deal with Baton Rouge General, and it still has partnerships with LSU Health New Orleans, Woman’s Hospital and Terrebonne General Health System.
Mary Bird Perkins officials indicated the leadership change had nothing to do with the dissolved OLOL partnership.
“Managing the largest cancer care organization in the state requires a thoughtful and orderly succession planning process,” Meek, the past board chair, said in a statement. “We built the foundation of today’s announcement almost a decade ago, and I am certain that Dr. Fontenot is the absolute right choice to lead Mary Bird Perkins into the future."
Fontenot, a medical radiation physicist by training, first joined Mary Bird Perkins in 2008 as an academic medical physicist. He became chief of physics in 2015, guiding the center’s clinical, research and educational direction.
He has served on grant review panels for the National Institute of Health’s cancer research programs and was the first medical physicist selected for the American Society for Radiation Oncology’s Health Policy Fellowship.
In Baton Rouge, Fontenot might be best known for directing the cancer care of Mike VI, the beloved LSU live tiger mascot who died in 2016 after battling a rare affliction called spindle cell sarcoma.
Fontenot said he never would have predicted back in 2008 that he would one day lead Mary Bird Perkins. He called the president and CEO position a “privilege” that comes at an exciting time.
Fontenot said Stevens instilled in him a “certain restlessness against the status quo” when it comes to improving clinical care.
As other health networks push for expansion into a wide array of services, both Stevens and Fontenot said it’s critical for Mary Bird Perkins to continue growing its cancer-focused services, particularly in rural or underserved areas across Louisiana. Stevens said the center is exploring ways to add sub-specialists for specific cancers, such as breast or colon cancer.
“We’ve undergone quite a few changes over the last couple of years, and I think we’re in a position now that we can really start to focus more on driving our programs to meet the needs of more people in more places,” Fontenot said.
Tom Adamek, the current Mary Bird Perkins board chair, said Stevens laid a foundation that positions the organization for “dynamic growth” under Fontenot.
“The entire Board is thrilled for Dr. Fontenot to lead the organization into the future and continue to elevate the state of cancer care in Louisiana, and beyond,” Adamek said in a statement.