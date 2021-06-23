BP has started up production on the Manuel project in the Gulf of Mexico, which includes two new deepwater wells.
Manuel included a new subsea production system for the wells, tied into the Na Kika platform. The wells are about 140 miles from New Orleans in the Mississippi Canyon block. The wells are expected to boost BP’s production in the Gulf by about 20,100 barrels of oil equivalents per day.
BP officials said the investment in Manuel is part of the company’s strategy in 2021 to add 900,000 barrels of oil from new projects.
“Manuel is exactly the type of high-value project that is critical to growing our business here in the Gulf of Mexico,” said Starlee Sykes, BP senior vice president for the Gulf of Mexico and Canada.
BP and Shell each have a 50% stake in Manuel.
BP operates four production platforms in the Gulf — Thunder Horse, Atlantis, Mad Dog and Na Kika. A fifth platform, Argos, is expected to come online in 2022. The company expects its production in the Gulf will reach more than 400,000 barrels of oil per day over the next few years.