Click Here Digital, a local online marketing company, has started its previously reported to move into its new headquarters building on Interline Avenue and begun to hire 100 new employees.
Click Here received a state incentive package that included a $150,000 performance-based grant to cover facility, relocation and training costs.
The new jobs will have an average annual salary of $52,000, plus benefits, according to Louisiana Economic Development. The relocation and expansion is estimated to create 57 new indirect jobs.
Click Here Digital has 63 workers in its current site at 9448 Brookline Ave. Click Here bought the former Fortis College building at 9255 Interline Ave. for $950,000 in January. The company plans to spend $1.2 million to renovate the site.
In addition to the grant, the company also is expected to use the state's FastStart workforce development program and get tax breaks through the Quality Jobs Program.
"This new campus will allow us the room to continue our growth curve and sustain our trajectory to remain a leading digital business in Louisiana," said Bo White, who founded the company in 1993. "We continue to develop strategic partnerships in data science — with LSU’s E.J Ourso College of Business and with other Baton Rouge agencies — that position us at the cutting edge of research and technology.
The current offices are about 7,200 square feet. The new two story headquarters is 15,200 square feet and sits on 1.9 acres. It has 150 parking spaces.
Click Here started as a website publishing company. In the early 2000s, the company shifted to an online marketing business that works with auto dealerships to bring in people looking to buy cars, trucks and SUVs. It also has clients in the legal, medical and e-commerce sectors. Along with the Baton Rouge headquarters, the business has offices in New Orleans and West Palm Beach, Florida.