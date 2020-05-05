Click Here Digital, a local online marketing company, has started to move into its new headquarters building on Interline Avenue and begun to hire 100 new employees.

The new jobs will have an average annual salary of $52,000, plus benefits, according to Louisiana Economic Development. The relocation and expansion is estimated to create 57 new indirect jobs.

Click Here bought the former Fortis College building at 9255 Interline Ave. for $950,000 in January. The company plans on spending $1.2 million to renovate the site.