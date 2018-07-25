David Fluker is growing more than crickets on his Port Allen farm. The second-generation cricket farmer has launched a new venture: a financial tech company aimed at capitalizing on the peer-to-peer lending industry.
The new company, called Liquid P2P, provides a tool for users of the peer-to-peer lending giant LendingClub that makes liquidizing easier. And it is the latest company that he “incubated” at his cricket farm, Fluker Farms, which is among the largest in the country on a 10-acre plot of land in Port Allen.
"It doesn't really go together, but we've got a lot of interesting stuff going on,” Fluker said.
Liquid P2P launches Wednesday, on the heels of a beta testing period where he got more than a dozen people to invest and use the platform. He has worked on the service since 2016 with a small team based at his cricket farm and remotely.
Fluker said he hopes to eventually expand the service to other peer-to-peer lending platforms.
Peer-to-peer lending services work by underwriting loans to people and finding buyers to fund them by buying positions for as little as $25. Those funding the loans then receive payments from the borrower according to the interest rate determined by the platform.
Fluker said his service uses machine learning to make liquidizing a position easier, by matching buyers and sellers automatically. It also “cherry-picks” loans to fit certain investment profiles.
The service charges users a subscription fee of 0.75 percent of their liquid portfolio and a liquidation fee of 1 percent on certain withdrawal requests.
The service is the latest in a growing financial technology industry that saw $31 billion in investment last year, according to an analysis by KPMG. Two-thirds of that came in the U.S.
It is also just the latest venture to be run out of Fluker Farms, which David Fluker’s father founded in the 1950s primarily as a fishbait seller. Fluker also has Roux Brands, a Louisiana and southern-themed home decor seller, that he runs out of the 10-acre farm complex. He said he utilizes the firm’s chief financial officer, information technology staffer and other resources for the ventures, and added he has others in the works.
"It's a very eclectic mix of things,” he said. “I'm a serial entrepreneur, so I'm always thinking of something.”