Hancock Whitney posted a $117.1 million loss in the second quarter, or $1.36 per share, that reflects the bank’s decision to sell off $497 million in energy loans and increase its reserve for possible credit losses as the result of the coronavirus pandemic.
In comparison, Hancock Whitney posted a profit of $88.3 million in the second quarter of 2019, or $1.01 per share.
Excluding the provision for the energy loan sale, which was announced Friday, Hancock Whitney would have earned $9.4 million, or 11 cents per share, for the quarter.
“The second quarter’s results reflect our continued focus on de-risking our balance sheet in light of today’s environment,” said John M. Hairston, president and chief executive officer. “After building a solid reserve for credit losses in the first quarter, and then issuing subdebt in June, we made a strategic decision to opportunistically divest a large portion of our energy portfolio. Additionally, based on updated forecasts, we built a stronger level of reserves for what appears to be a longer and possibly deeper impact to our economies related to COVID-19.”
The holding company of Whitney Bank and Hancock Bank posted revenue of $340.3 million in the period. Its revenue, net of interest expense, was $311.8 million, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $312.9 million.
Hancock Whitney began offering loan deferrals to customers impacted by the pandemic. The deferrals peaked in May at $3.6 billion of outstanding loans. As of July 15, the amount had dropped to $1.4 billion. The bank estimates two-thirds to three-quarters of customers will return to making normal payments.
Since the start of the year, the bank has set aside $553.7 million to cover possible loan losses. For the first half of 2019, that amount was $26.1 million.
Non-interest income for the bank dropped from $84.4 million in 2019 to $73.9 million, due to the general economic slowdown and Hancock Whitney waiving some fees, such as penalties for CD withdrawals and overdraft protection transfer charges. The bank said those fee waivers may continue impacting future quarters, depending on the duration of the pandemic.
Officials said they do expect to pay a quarterly dividend but are in consultation about it.
Hancock Whitney shares have decreased 56% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $19.30, a drop of 51% in the last 12 months. The bank has more than 200 branches mostly across the Gulf Coast.