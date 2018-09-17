Bon Carré Business Center, the technology-focused park on Florida Boulevard, is set to hit the market in two weeks, when it will go up for bid on an online auction with a starting bid of $12 million.
The technology-focused business park lists an occupancy rate of 67.4 percent and 712,920 rentable square feet, according to an online listing.
The lender of the property recently acquired it at a U.S. Marshals sale after foreclosing on the previous owner, an entity controlled by a division of the Baton Rouge Area Foundation.
Those owners defaulted on the mortgage in December, owing $39.5 million on the principal of a $41.5 million loan taken out in 2007, plus other fees and interest.
Mathew Laborde, of Elifin Realty in Baton Rouge, believes Bon Carré presents a "very interesting opportunity for an investor at the right price."
"Adding to the appeal of Bon Carré is the fact that it's located in an Opportunity Zone certified census tract under Trump's tax plan passed earlier this year," Laborde said in an email. "Thus, a buyer can purchase the property at a discounted price via this auction, lease it up, and once they've held it for 10 years they will pay zero capital gains tax when they go to sell it (likely at a much higher price)."
Bon Carré was transformed from the old Bon Marché mall, which lost retail tenants to Cortana Mall nearby in the 1990s. It is home to the Louisiana Technology Park and other tenants.