More than 60 small businesses in Baton Rouge are participating in eBay's Retail Revival program, which is meant to boost online sales for local brick-and-mortar companies.

The program gives participating businesses comprehensive training, one-on-one coaching from an eBay customer service team, an eBay premium store subscription and promotional support for a year.

Some of the participating companies include Port Allen-based Fluker Farms, which sells crickets; Baton Rouge-based Andi Lynn's Pure & Custom Formulary, which sells elderberry syrups; Performance Mods, a custom vehicle parts store; Time Warp Boutique, a vintage clothing store; Woolly Threads, a sweatshirt store; and Fig & Dove, a luxury home decor shop.

East Baton Rouge Parish already is one of the 10 biggest parishes in the state for eBay sellers. Baton Rouge is the fourth U.S. city to be selected for Retail Revival, which launched more than a year ago in Akron, Ohio, but is also active in Lansing, Michigan, and Greensboro, North Carolina.

All the Baton Rouge businesses can be found on eBay's website. https://www.ebay.com/b/Retail-Revival/bn_7070730619

