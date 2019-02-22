Epic Piping, the Baton Rouge-based pipe fabrication firm, said it will invest $40 million expanding its manufacturing facilities and administrative offices.
The firm has facilities in Livingston, San Marcos, Texas, and Abu Dhabi. It also has distribution locations in Baton Rouge and Houston.
It's not clear exactly what the expansion will look like, but Remi Bonnecaze, Epic president and CEO, said the $40 million will be distributed across all of its locations, including its local ones. He also said the company will buy a corporate office space and relocate its headquarters from its current offices on Sherwood Forest Boulevard.
Epic said it will grow its total manufacturing footprint by 30 percent with the expansion.
"We're trying to focus on where the significant projects are occurring because we're getting close to the point of capacity," Bonnecaze said. "We want to make sure we have enough when these other projects come along."
Epic said the expansion comes amid growing demand for specialized pipe spool products, as the number of large-scale projects in the U.S. Gulf Coast and abroad continue to grow. The firm spent $45 million on its Livingston manufacturing facility in a project that began in 2015.
Epic is a portfolio company of Bernhard Capital Partners, a Baton Rouge private equity firm founded by former Shaw executives Jim Bernhard and Jeff Jenkins.