Lotus Headquarters

The Lotus Headquarters will be the new administration building for the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging. The 25,000 square foot building will not only house the council's offices but its commercial kitchen, where dinners are prepared for the Meals on Wheels and feeding programs. The building at 965 N. 18th St. is set to open before the end of the year. 

Email Timothy Boone at tboone@theadvocate.com.

