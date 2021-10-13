The Lotus Headquarters will be the new administration building for the East Baton Rouge Council on Aging. The 25,000 square foot building will not only house the council's offices but its commercial kitchen, where dinners are prepared for the Meals on Wheels and feeding programs. The building at 965 N. 18th St. is set to open before the end of the year.
See how work is progressing on East Baton Rouge Council on Aging's new Lotus Headquarters
Timothy Boone
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Shopping
Purchases made via links on our site may earn us an affiliate commission
NoticeWe are experiencing issues with the Facebook comment tool and are working to resolve them.
View comments