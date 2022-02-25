Pat Cheramie, the longtime general manager of WBRZ Channel 2, died February 18 after a brief illness.
Cheramie, 77, worked at the Baton Rouge ABC station for 39 years, starting out in the sales department when she was a senior at LSU.
“She rose the corporate ladder,” said Richard Manship, CEO of Manship Media, which owns the station. “She became sales manager, then station manager, then general manager. That obviously speaks for itself and all those accomplishments came at a time when women were not noted for having positions like that.”
Cheramie took over as general manager of WBRZ in 1988 and held the job until her retirement in 2005.
“In this business, to spend that much time in the same place is rare,” Manship said. “That speaks to her professionalism.”
During her career, Cheramie received professional honors, including induction in the LSU Manship School of Mass Communications Hall of Fame, the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters Broadcaster of the Year Lifetime Achievement Award and the American Women in Radio and TV Broadcaster of the Year.
Along with her professional achievements, Cheramie was active in community organizations. She helped bring the YMCA to metro Baton Rouge and served on the board of the Capital Area United Way Executive Committee, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Treatment Center, Pennington Biomedical Foundation and the Baton Rouge Rotary Club Executive Committee.
“She was a good friend, a good workmate and funny, but when it got down to the nitty-gritty of the business, she was there,” Manship said.