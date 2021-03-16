Circle Bowl in Baton Rouge will shut down April 1 after more than 60 years in business, the company announced Monday.
"We did our best to get through the Covid shutdowns, mandates, and other restrictions placed on the bowling industry," the announcement on Facebook said. "It has not been easy on our guests, our employees, our company, or our business."
The bowling alley, located on Florida Boulevard, has been one of the longest-running alleys in the city.
According to a story published in The Advocate in 2013, when the old Metro Bowl on Airline Highway opened in May 1959 there were two other notable competitors -- the now-closed Melrose Lanes and Circle Bowl.